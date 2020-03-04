Glasgow & West Scotland

Woman dies after two-car crash in South Lanarkshire

  • 4 March 2020
A 66-year-old woman has died following a two-car crash in Lanark.

The woman was a passenger in a Vauxhall Zafira which collided with a Ford Focus on Lanark Road about 3pm on Tuesday.

The 48 year-old driver of the Vauxhall Zafira was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where her condition is described as stable.

The 24 year-old driver of the Ford Focus was also taken to Wishaw General where he is in a stable condition, according to hospital staff.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

