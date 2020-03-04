Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked in Glebe Place early on Sunday evening

A woman has been sexually assaulted by three men while she was walking in an Ayrshire town.

Police said the 28-year-old was subjected to a serious sexual assault in Glebe Place in Saltcoats, close to the Glebe Street junction, at about 19:30 on Sunday.

They described the incident as "traumatising" for the victim and have asked for help in identifying the men.

Two of the men are described as being foreign while the third spoke English.

The first man had a moustache and beard and wore a black Nike tracksuit. He spoke English.

'Detailed description'

The second man had black short "scruffy" hair which was slicked back. He was clean shaven and wore a light blue Berghaus windbreaker with jeans and a belt. He spoke in a foreign language.

The third man had a shaved head and was clean shaven. He was wearing jeans, and a red and blue Adidas tracksuit. He also spoke in a foreign language.

Det Insp Michael Carr said: "This was a traumatising incident for the young woman concerned and we are continuing to provide her the necessary support at this time.

"Our investigation remains at an early stage however we have been able to get some detailed description from the victim about her attackers which we are now able to make public.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who recognises the description of these men to get in touch as they may be able to help us with our investigation."