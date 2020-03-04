Serious road accident closes part of M8 motorway in Glasgow
- 4 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A serious road accident has closed a major motorway in Scotland, after a man was spotted on the road.
Police said they received reports the man was on the M8 westbound at junction 22 at about 19:25.
It resulted in a road traffic collision. The condition of the man is not known.
Traffic Scotland said the M8 was closed eastbound at junction 22 and the M77 was shut northbound after junction one, leading to long tailbacks.
Police said the road closures were likely to be in place for some time.
I'm offski— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 4, 2020
Remember the #M8 remains CLOSED eastbound after J22 due to a SERIOUS RTC- #M77 northbound also CLOSED after J1⛔️ Heavy traffic in the area
Check here in the meantime: https://t.co/QDBycXqOML
Scott will be back at 6am! Drive safe -R pic.twitter.com/8KTOOfOY9G
End of Twitter post by @trafficscotland