Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption The crash has led to tailbacks on the M77 and the M8

A serious road accident has closed a major motorway in Scotland, after a man was spotted on the road.

Police said they received reports the man was on the M8 westbound at junction 22 at about 19:25.

It resulted in a road traffic collision. The condition of the man is not known.

Traffic Scotland said the M8 was closed eastbound at junction 22 and the M77 was shut northbound after junction one, leading to long tailbacks.

Police said the road closures were likely to be in place for some time.