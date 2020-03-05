East Ayrshire to increase council tax by almost 5%

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scotland's 32 councils run a range of services from schools to refuse collection

Council tax rates in East Ayrshire are to increase by nearly 5% next month.

The local authority has finalised its budget for 2020/21 with the 4.84% increase in council tax agreed to help achieve £10.6m worth of savings.

Charges for day care services have been frozen and charges for respite care have been scrapped.

A £61m spending plan for improvements to the area's roads was also unveiled, as well as £10m for a wellbeing hub in Kilmarnock town centre.

Elena Whitham, the local authority's deputy leader, said: "I am the first to acknowledge that this is not a good financial settlement for local government but even after making the necessary savings, we will still deliver improvements to services that will bring life changing benefits to children and families across East Ayrshire."