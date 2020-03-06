Image copyright Nikki Robertson Image caption Police sealed off Househillmuir Road on Thursday evening

Two men and two women have been charged following an alleged street disturbance in the south side of Glasgow.

Police were seen confiscating a long-handled machete on Househillmuir Road, Pollok, following reports of an incident at about 17:15 on Thursday.

The men, age 27 and 43, and women, age 37 and 43, were arrested and charged with disorder-related offences, police confirmed.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.