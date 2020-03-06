Image caption Daniel McFarland died when he was struck by a car

Police have confirmed the identity of a man killed on the M8 in Glasgow.

Daniel McFarland, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a car while walking on the motorway at about 19:25 on Wednesday.

The car, a Vauxhall Astra, hit Mr McFarland on the eastbound side of the road, near the on-slip from the M77.

The roads were busy at the time because of a football match at Ibrox and officers investigating the death have asked for witnesses to get in touch.

Sgt Jon Mochan said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daniel at this difficult time.

"Our investigation into the crash is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who saw this incident to contact us.

"Whether you saw a man walking along the carriageway or were on the road at the time and have dashcam footage, you may have information that will assist our investigation."