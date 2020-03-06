Image copyright Google

A key facility for teaching sailing in Scotland is to close.

The Cumbrae National Watersports Centre will cease to operate after this summer's programme.

The decision by SportScotland follows a review of the centre's activities and may lead to more local provision of training courses.

Some of the courses for children currently offered on the island of Cumbrae will now be run from Largs on the mainland.

SportScotland chief executive Stewart Harris said the organisation was disappointed that the centre had to close but that it was "absolutely the right thing to do".

Site to be sold

He said: "The future provision of some of the educational courses for children currently offered by Cumbrae National Watersports Centre will now be run from Inverclyde National Sports Training Centre.

"Other training provision will be provided by the Royal Yachting Association Scotland.

"RYA Scotland will also be reaching out to support many more clubs in more places to help everyone get more out of boating."

Mr Harris added that his organisation would seek, along with the local authority, to find another use for the site.

"We have also considered what alternate use of the centre could bring greater benefit to the island and we'll work with North Ayrshire Council as we look to sell the site, in order to achieve this," he said.