Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Benhar Road near Shotts

A 17-year-old pedestrian is being treated in hospital after being hit by a car on the B717 in North Lanarkshire.

The crash happened on Benhar Road near Shotts at about 02:50 and involved a blue Volkswagen Polo and a second car which has yet to be identified.

Sgt Simon Reilly, of Police Scotland, said it was possible that the driver of the second car left the scene without knowing what had happened.

He appealed for witnesses to get in touch.