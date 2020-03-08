A man has died and three people have been seriously injured in a car crash in East Renfrewshire.

The 31-year-old driver died at the scene of the single-car collision on Glasgow Road in the Barrhead area.

His passengers, aged 25, 26 and 31, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash at 21:50 on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information from people who saw the red Honda Civic before the incident.

Sgt Michael McCusker said: "As we continue our investigation, we're asking for anyone who was in the Glasgow Road area around the time of the crash to please get in touch, whether you saw it take place or may have seen the car a little earlier.

"We are also interested in seeing potential dashcam footage prior to the incident, which could greatly assist our inquiries."