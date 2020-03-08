Murdered 15-year-old 'cruelly and cowardly taken'

Image copyright Google Image caption Police and ambulance were called to the injured teenager in Charles Street, Craigneuk

The family of a 15-year-old murdered in North Lanarkshire say he was "cruelly and cowardly taken" from them.

Sean Ford died in hospital on Saturday morning after being found with serious injuries at a property in Craigneuk, Wishaw.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said they were heartbroken.

Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the teenager's death.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Officers were alerted to Sean's injuries at 05:05 on Saturday, when they were called to Charles Street, Craigneuk, by the ambulance service.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he died a short time later.

Sean's family said he was an outgoing, intelligent boy who "brought smiles and laughter to everyone around him".

"He was always making sure others were OK," they added. "He was truly one in a million and we will never forget his big beautiful smile. He will be forever young.

"We are overwhelmed with the amount of support from his friends and would like to thank every last one of them.

"He was so cruelly and cowardly taken away from us and we will get justice for Sean."

Det Ch Insp Alan Sommerville, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said their inquiries into Sean's death were at an early stage.

He asked anyone with any relevant information to contact the force.