A woman who died in a two-car crash in Lanark has been named by police.

Eileen Thomson, 66, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Zafira which was in collision with a Ford Focus on Lanark Road.

Ms Thomson, from Lanark, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened on 3 March.

The 48 year-old driver of the Zafira and the 24-year-old Focus driver were both treated at Wishaw General Hospital.