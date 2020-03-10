Police name passenger killed in two-car crash in Lanark
- 10 March 2020
A woman who died in a two-car crash in Lanark has been named by police.
Eileen Thomson, 66, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Zafira which was in collision with a Ford Focus on Lanark Road.
Ms Thomson, from Lanark, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened on 3 March.
The 48 year-old driver of the Zafira and the 24-year-old Focus driver were both treated at Wishaw General Hospital.