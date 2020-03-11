Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Huge fire breaks out at former TA building in Paisley

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a former army building in Renfrewshire.

Crews were called to the disused Territorial Army Centre on High Street, Paisley at about 15:30 on Wednesday.

High Street is closed and police are directing traffic. New Street has also been closed at the junctions with Causeyside Street and Shuttle Street.

Built around 1896, the centre is situated near the University of the West of Scotland campus and the Coats observatory.

Renfrewshire Council has advised members of the public to avoid the area.

Image copyright Patrick McGuire