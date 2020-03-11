Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man died following a "very violent attack" in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to a flat in Kennishead Avenue at 22:00 on Tuesday where they found Alan Ritchie. He died at the scene.

Police believe that the 61-year-old was the victim of a targeted attack.

Det Insp Alan McAlpine, of Police Scotland said he wanted to trace two men seen entering the block of flats before officers were called.

He added: "Mr Ritchie has suffered a very violent attack which has resulted in his death and it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible.

"We believe that this was not a random attack and know that two men entered the block of flats prior to police being called. It is vital that we trace these men as they may be responsible for the assault on Mr Ritchie."

Both men were white and in their twenties. One was wearing a black North Face jacket, black jogging trousers and black training shoes.

The second man was wearing a green parka jacket with fur lining around the hood and orange detail on the left sleeve. He also wore light grey jogging trousers and black training shoes.

Det Insp McAlpine said there would be an increased police presence in the area and he urged people to speak to officers about any concerns they may have.