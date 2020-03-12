Three critically ill after Glasgow street stabbing
- 12 March 2020
Three people are critically ill after they were stabbed outside a bookmakers in the west end of Glasgow.
The victims were attacked near Betfred on Dumbarton Road, Partick, at about 20:45 on Wednesday.
They were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where they are being treated for "serious and life-threatening injuries".
Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.