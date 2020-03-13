Glasgow & West Scotland

Man shot in the back in 'targeted' Glasgow attack

  • 13 March 2020
A 23-year-old man has been shot in the back during a targeted attack in Glasgow.

The man was on Firhill Street at about 17:15 on Thursday when he was approached by a man from behind and shot in the back.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a balaclava, and left the scene in a grey or silver car.

The victim was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

At about 18:00, police found a silver Hyundai car burnt-out on Coltmuir Street.

At the same time, a man was seen getting into a white Mercedes vehicle in the same area and driving off.

'Reckless attack'

Firhill Road was closed for about four hours as a result of the incident.

The 23-year-old's injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Det Insp Graham McCreadie, said: "We believe this reckless attack was targeted and we are appealing for witnesses.

"The shooting took place on a busy road at a time when there would have been commuters and cars in the area.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the attack or saw either a silver Hyundai, or white A Class Mercedes, either before or after the incident to get in contact with police."

