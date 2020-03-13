Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A pet dog called Henry died in the incident

Two men have been charged over a shooting incident in North Lanarkshire in which two people were injured and a dog was killed.

A 27-year-old man suffered injuries to his back in the attack in Cumbernauld on 23 January.

A 52-year-old woman walking her dog in the town's Brunswick Gardens was caught up in the incident, and her dog, a white Maltichon called Henry, died.

Police Scotland said two men, both aged 23, had been charged.

They are due to appear in court at a later date.