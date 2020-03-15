A care home in South Lanarkshire has confirmed six cases of Covid-19

Residents of Highgate Care Home near Uddingston are being closely monitored and strict infection control measures have been put in place.

NHS Lanarkshire said all relatives and staff were being informed of developments.

The care home caters for about 70 elderly patients, some of whom have conditions such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's Disease.

It was understood none of the infected residents has so far required hospital treatment.

Dr John Logan, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health medicine, said: "We appreciate this is a very worrying time for many people.

"Highgate Care Home has implemented infection prevention and control measures and the NHS Lanarkshire Health Protection Team will continue to provide advice and support to the care home manager and staff."

Contingency plan

John Kirk, managing director of Highgate Care Home, said: "The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents and colleagues is of paramount importance. As such, we are committed to doing everything we can to keep them safe.

"We are working closely with all the relevant bodies, including NHS Lanarkshire and Health Protection Scotland, as we implement our comprehensive contingency plan, which includes closing the home to all but absolutely essential visitors, and continuing to take steps to ensure the highest standards of hygiene and infection control."

The latest Scottish government update on Sunday revealed that 153 people had tested positive for coronavirus, an increase of 32 since Saturday.