Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The student is understood to attend the University of Glasgow

Police are investigating reports of a Chinese student being racially abused in connection with the coronavirus.

The incident is said to have happened on Dumbarton Road in Glasgow's west end at about 09:00 on 5 March.

According to the Glasgow Times, three people shouted "coronavirus" at the student and ripped their clothes.

The student is understood to be doing a PhD at the University of Glasgow. Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.

A spokesman for the University of Glasgow said: "The university does not tolerate any form or racist or discriminatory behaviour.

"We work closely with the students' representative council to ensure that all students, members of staff and others feel safe and part of an inclusive community."