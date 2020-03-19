Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gary Gray was found dead on Tuesday

Detectives are treating the death of a man in North Lanarkshire as suspicious.

Gary Gray, 46, was found within a property in McGregor Street, Wishaw, at about 09:45 on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said he was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are now working to map his final movements.

Det Sgt Derrick Lunan said: "We are conducting extensive inquiries into the death of Gary and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

"I would ask those who may have seen Gary in the lead up to his death to get in contact with officers.

"Police are working closely with Gary's family to ensure they have everything they need at this difficult time."

He added the death is believed to be an "isolated incident" that poses no threat to the wider community.