BBC News understands staff at The Corinthian Club have been laid off

The Unite union says it has received reports that the leisure chain G1 Group has sacked many of its staff.

It has accused the group of sacking workers "en masse" via message and without notice, as well as "targeting workers with less than two years service".

The firm is run by entrepreneur Stefan King and operates many bars, restaurants and clubs across Scotland.

G1 Group has been approached for comment.

BBC Scotland understands workers have been affected at Glasgow venues including The Grosvenor Café, The Gardener, Polo Lounge, Delmonicas, The Bothy and The Corinthian Club.

It is also understood other workers have been put on temporary unpaid leave.

It comes amid increasing uncertainty for businesses as people across the UK are advised to avoid crowded places such as bars, restaurants and theatres.

One former waiter employed by G1 Group said he received a "one minute phone call" from his general manager on Thursday.

He said: "From what I understand, most of our contracts have been permanently terminated while a couple of others have been laid off for 12 weeks unpaid.

"Like many others I worked full time, easily racking up to 40-50 hour weeks on minimum wage but like many others my contract is only an eight-hour contract.

"I'm sure there are many more to come in the following days. Currently I don't know what I can do right now. I'm not sure what my rights are here and if there is even anything I can do legally here."

He added: "I'm honestly scared, shocked. Looking for a job in these worrying times is already proven difficult. I can't afford not to work.

"Myself and others put so much love and hard work into [venues]. And this is how they treat us? It's honestly heartbreaking."

Some staff have contacted the Better Than Zero campaign, which has previously lobbied G1 to improve working conditions and pay.

Bryan Simpson of Unite Hospitality said that targeting less experienced staff suggested the firm "know exactly what they are doing", which they called "morally wrong and an absolute disgrace".

He said: "We are hearing reports from our members across the G1 group that they have closed most venues in Glasgow and are sacking staff en masse by message and without notice.

"We may be in the middle of a public health crisis but this does not give the country's largest hospitality employer carte blanche to run rough-shod over their loyal workforce.

"Unite hospitality will be doing everything in our power to get justice for these workers who are now not going to be able to pay rent or bills during an acute crisis."