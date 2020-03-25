Image copyright Google Image caption The man died after a disturbance in a garden on Elmvale Street in Springburn

A 43-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a man in Glasgow.

Police were called to a block of flats in Elmvale Street, Springburn, at about 15:50 on Tuesday after reports of a disturbance in a garden.

A man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

The identity of the man is not yet known but the death is being treated as suspicious.

A post mortem examination will take place and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Det Insp Stuart Grainger said: "Inquiries are at an early stage and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the disturbance or who has any information which may be relevant to come forward."