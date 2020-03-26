Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Smith's lawyer said his client had found the gun while walking in a park

A man who brandished a loaded pistol at bouncers outside a pub has been jailed for five years.

Francis Smith, 32, took the weapon to Nico's bar in Glasgow' Sauchiehall Street.

After an earlier incident, Smith was heard shouting: "I am going to get a gun and shoot you."

Judge Sean Murphy QC told Smith the courts must respond to this type of incident by imposing "a substantial period of imprisonment".

Smith took out the Slovakian-made firearm during the confrontation on 21 December last year.

The court had heard the street was busy with passers-by in the run-up to Christmas.

The earlier "shooting" threat had not been taken seriously, but Smith had gone to his accommodation nearby and returned with the weapon.

After he pulled it on doormen Benjamin Bibby and Stewart Edwards, they were joined by a colleague in tackling Smith and pinning him to the ground before police arrived to arrest him.

Smith appeared for sentencing via video link from prison.

Judge Sean Murphy QC told him: "This was a dangerous thing to do and the courts must respond in the public interest by sending you to a substantial period of imprisonment."

Smith's QC John Scullion said in court: "Prior to the incident, he found a bag containing various items while walking in a park.

"Rather than hand it into the authorities, he stupidly took the bag to the room where he was staying."