Image copyright Twitter/Gerrard Williamson Image caption Matthew McCombe in the clothes he was wearing when he disappeared on 14 March

The family of a young Scottish man who disappeared while celebrating his 21st birthday in Amsterdam have made an appeal for information on Dutch TV.

Matthew McCombe, the grandson of Celtic legend Billy McNeill, has not been seen since Saturday 14 March.

He left the Novotel in Europaboulevard at 06:15 and has not been in touch since.

His father Charlie McCombe and mother Paula urged anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

Celtic FC and many of its former players and supporters have also shared appeals.

Image copyright Facebook / Paula McCombe Image caption Parents Paula and Charlie McCombe appeared on Dutch TV to make an appeal

Mr McCombe, from Glasgow, said: "For some reason, we don't know why, he left the hotel room at 06:15.

"I had a text at 01:36. I'd asked him earlier asking how was it and he texted back saying, "class night".

He said: "We don't know what's happened. We just ask the people if they can jog their memories back to that Saturday - and if they have seen him, let us know, so we can find out where he might be.

"And if anybody has Matthew, please give him back to his mum and dad."

Matthew left without his phone, wallet or passport and has not made contact with anyone since.

His cousins have kept a presence on social media asking people to share photos and appeals with contacts in Amsterdam.

Mr and Mrs McCombe have travelled there, but the spread of coronavirus and social distancing have hampered efforts to trace him.

A CCTV video shows his last sighting at 08:15 the same morning, running east across Berlagebrug bridge towards Amstel railway station.

He was wearing black jogging bottoms and a pale blue Stone Island jumper.

Matthew's mother Paula, daughter of Lisbon Lion Billy McNeill who died last year aged 79, has asked the "Celtic family" to help on her Facebook page.

She said: "I'm reaching out to you, the Celtic family, begging for your help to find my son.

"He has been missing in Amsterdam for over two weeks now and we are desperate to find him and bring him home.

"Our hearts are broken."