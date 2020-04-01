Fire crews battle blaze at Glasgow tenement

Image copyright Lucy Gillie Image caption Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out in a tenement building in the south side of Glasgow.

Nine trucks including a height appliance were sent to Kenmure Street, Pollokshields at about 16:50 on Wednesday.

Flames appear to have taken hold in the top floor of the building. There are no reported casualties.

Last November a nearby building collapsed after a fire spread from a ground floor minimarket.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: "We were alerted at 16:53 to a well-developed fire within a tenement building on Kenmure Street, Glasgow.

"Operations control mobilised nine appliances including a height appliance.

"Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.

"There are no casualties reported and crews will be there for some time."