Man, 26, found dead in Johnstone after street disturbance

  • 2 April 2020
scene of incident
Image caption Police were called to the incident in the high street in Johnstone

A 26-year-old man has died following a disturbance in Renfrewshire.

Police and ambulance service personnel were called to High Street in Johnstone at about 20:30 on Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. Officers investigating the death have asked for witnesses to contact them and High Street remains closed.

