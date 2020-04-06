Image copyright Sweeney family Image caption Catherine Sweeney was born and raised in Dumbarton and was well known in the local community

The family of a West Dunbartonshire care worker who died after contracting coronavirus said she was devoted to serving the most vulnerable.

Catherine Sweeney died in the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley on Friday.

Earlier, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon praised the "courage" of frontline staff battling Covid-19.

Ms Sweeney was born and raised in Dumbarton and was well-known in the local community.

'Caring and generous'

In a statement her family remembered a "wonderful mother, sister, and beloved aunty".

They also thanked the doctors and nurses at the RAH who "heroically looked after her in her final days".

The statement continued: "She was a caring and generous person, especially when it came to her time, having dedicated over 20 years of her life as a home carer to unfailing serving the needs of the most vulnerable in society.

"After a lifetime of service to the community, we know she will be sorely missed, not just by her loving family, but by many others for her incredible warmth, care, and dedication.

"A whole community shares in our grief."

'Considerable debt'

The first minister announced the "very sad news" at the start of her daily press briefing.

Ms Sturgeon added: "I want to take the opportunity to convey my thoughts and condolences to their loved ones.

"The death is a reminder that people working in our health and care services are not only showing immense dedication and expertise, they are displaying great courage.

"I'm sure everyone in Scotland once again is reflecting on the considerable debt we owe each and every one of them."