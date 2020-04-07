Image copyright Scottish government

More images have been released of a temporary hospital which is being built at he Scottish Events Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.

The emergency facility, called NHS Louisa Jordan, will take up a 10,000 sq m hall and will have capacity for 516 beds.

Since construction started on 31 March, nearly 800 contractors and NHS staff have been working on site.

A total of 296 people in Scotland have now died after contracting the virus.

Image copyright Scottish government

There have been 4,229 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland - although this is understood to be an underestimate.

So far, partitions between beds have been erected, 8,000 pieces of medical equipment have been ordered and the flooring has started to be laid.

A new bespoke system which will deliver an oxygen supply to every bed has also been put in place.

The NHS Louisa Jordan is named after a nurse who died from typhus while serving in Serbia during the height of an outbreak.

Jill Young, the temporary hospital's chief executive, said she wanted to express her thanks to everyone at the NHS Louisa Jordan for their hard work.

"The progress made at the NHS Louisa Jordan has been exceptional. The contractors and NHS workforce are working under challenging conditions to ensure that the hospital is ready if required", she added.