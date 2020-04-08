Image copyright Google Image caption Hogg made no plea at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court

A man has been charged with coughing at shop workers and telling them he was infected with coronavirus.

Bryan Hogg, 46, is also accused of threatening to spit at the two staff in Pound Express in Saltcoats, Ayrshire, on 26 March.

In the first court case of its kind reported in Scotland, prosecutors allege his actions at the store were "likely to cause fear or alarm".

Hogg, of Ardrossan, made no plea and now faces trial.

'Ongoing investigation'

As well as being accused of threatening or abusive behaviour, he is further charged with breaching an undertaking to appear in court.

This stipulated Hogg should not commit any offence, return to the scene or interfere with witnesses.

Kilmarnock Sheriff Court heard he is accused of going back the following day and acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and threatening the same workers.

Solicitor-advocate Simon Brown said Hogg, of Princes Street Hostel, Ardrossan made no plea.

He was remanded in custody by Sheriff Michael Hanlon.