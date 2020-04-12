Glasgow & West Scotland

One of Scotland's Dunkirk veterans hits the century

  • 12 April 2020
Harry Osborne

One of Scotland's Dunkirk veterans is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Harry Osborne served as a gunner in the Royal Artillery and was deployed to France in January 1940.

A planned party to mark his 100th birthday had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the occasion will still be marked at the care home in Troon, South Ayrshire where Mr Osborne lives.

