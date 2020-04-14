Image caption McCarthy was taken to hospital after displaying symptoms of Covid-19 at HMP Low Moss

A second Scottish prisoner has died with suspected coronavirus.

Convicted killer Francis McCarthy, 59, an inmate at HMP Low Moss, near Glasgow, was admitted to hospital after displaying symptoms of Covid-19.

BBC Scotland understands he had significant underlying health conditions.

On Friday serial sex offender John Angus, became the first Scottish prisoner to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

McCarthy, who died on Monday, was jailed for murder at the High Court in Paisley in 1985.

A Scottish Prison Service spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland have been informed and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal.

"A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course."