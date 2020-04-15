Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Peter McElroy, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Airdrie

A mother has described her son as a "good boy at heart" after he died during a disturbance in North Lanarkshire.

Peter McElroy, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene in High Street, Airdrie.

A man has appeared in court in connection with Mr McElroy's death, which happened at about 16:60 on Sunday.

The 38-year-old man, who has not been named, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Paying tribute to her son, 62-year-old Rose McElroy said: "Peter was a good boy at heart who was loved dearly by all his family and friends and he will be sadly missed."

Det Insp Frank Travers, who is leading the investigation into the case, added: "We are grateful for the assistance we have received from the local community following this incident and will continue to carry out inquiries in the local area in the coming days."