Image caption The residents at Hill View nursing home in Clydebank have all died since the start of April

Nine residents have died at a care home in West Dunbartonshire from suspected coronavirus.

A further sixteen residents at Hill View in Clydebank are displaying symptoms of Covid-19 and one has tested positive.

Operators Advinia said the deaths all occurred in the home, which has 127 residents, since the start of April.

Those with symptoms are being "barrier nursed" by staff.

In a separate development, a care home in Linwood, Paisley, has said the deaths of two residents may be linked to Covid-19.

Mosswood confirmed five residents are displaying symptoms of the virus but three of them are "well on the way to recovery".

The outbreak in Clydebank is the latest to hit the sector and comes just days after official figures showed a quarter of Scotland's coronavirus deaths have occurred in care homes.

A Hill View spokesman said: "Every death is a great loss and our most heartfelt condolences go to each resident's family and friends - they are all in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

"Regrettably, like many care homes across the country, we are now seeing an increase in cases of Covid-19 as the virus reaches its peak."

Pacific Care, the operators of Mosswood care home, said one of its 140 members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 but they have recovered and returned to work. A further three are self-isolating.

A spokeswoman added: "As with many care home operators in Scotland, we are concerned with the lack of availability of testing equipment for residents and staff.

"Our primary focus is on the wellbeing and safety of our residents & staff in these unprecedented circumstances."

Earlier this week it emerged Covid-19 outbreaks at three Scottish care homes have resulted in 32 deaths this month.

Berelands Care Home in Prestwick confirmed 16 residents have died since 4 April, while 11 residents lost their lives after displaying symptoms of the virus at Elderslie Nursing Home in Paisley.

Five residents at Wyndwell Nursing Home in Peterhead have also died.

Previous care home outbreaks have resulted in the deaths of residents at Burlington Court Care Home, Cranhill; Almond Court, Drumchapel; Castle View Care Home, Dumbarton; and Tranent Care Home, East Lothian.