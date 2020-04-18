Image copyright Google Image caption The men's bodies were found in a house in Lanfine Road in Paisley

Detectives investigating the deaths of two men in Renfrewshire have said one of the deaths is being treated as murder.

It follows the deaths of a 60-year-old man and a 23-year-old man at a house in Lanfine Road in Paisley on Thursday.

Police said a post-mortem examination had suggested 60-year-old James Mooney was murdered.

The death of the 23-year-old man, who has not been named, is not being treated as suspicious.

The men were discovered after police were called to the property at about 19:00 on Thursday.

Det Insp Erin Renwick said: "Although our detailed investigation is continuing to establish the exact circumstances, we do believe that it was contained within this house and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.