Image copyright NHS Lanarkshire Image caption Kirsty Jones spent much of her career working with older people in NHS Lanarkshire

A "larger than life" healthcare support worker who spent more than two decades with the NHS has died from coronavirus.

Kirsty Jones, 41, took up a post with NHS Lanarkshire straight from school at age 17.

She spent much of her career working with older patients at University Hospital Wishaw, and was loved "due to her bubbly character".

The mother-of-two recently took up a new role helping on the frontline, at an assessment centre in Airdrie.

After contracting Covid-19 Ms Jones died on Monday, according to NHS Lanarkshire.

'We will love you forever'

Her husband Nigel said she was a "constant source of happiness" and was "so proud" of her two sons Sam, age 14, and Finlay, age four.

He said: "Kirsty devoted her life to caring for others. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and nurse.

"Kirsty will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A void has opened in our hearts that will never be filled.

"We will miss you every day, Kirsty, but be sure that we will carry all the wonderful memories we made together forever in our hearts.

"We will never forget you, you really were so special to us all and we will love you forever."

Before taking up the emergency response role, she had worked in the community, providing support to older people.

Her former team leader at Bellshill locality, Allison Campbell, said Kirsty made the transition to working in the community after 20 years in a hospital "effortlessly, with a smile on her face".

She added: "Her focus was always on providing care for patients and that's what drove her."

Colleagues at University Hospital Wishaw, where Kirsty spent most of her career, said she was "full of fun" and "professional at all times".

Calum Campbell, chief executive of NHS Lanarkshire, said: "Everyone who has worked with Kirsty over her career can attest to her professionalism, compassion and commitment. She will be very greatly and sorely missed.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Kirsty's family and friends, as well as everyone who is grieving a loved one in these incredibly difficult times."