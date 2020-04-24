TRNSMT music festival cancelled due to Covid-19

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Up to 150,000 fans were expected to attend the three-day event in July.

The TRSNMT music festival, which was due to be headlined by acts including Lewis Capaldi and Liam Gallagher, has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Glasgow Green event had been expected to attract up to 150,000 fans over three days.

But in a statement organisers said they were "absolutely gutted" it would not go ahead as planned from 10-12 July.

Other acts on the line-up included The Courteeners, Snow Patrol, Ian Brown, Rita Ora and Sam Fender.

The move follows First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's briefing on Thursday that large public gatherings were likely to be banned or restricted and that social distancing could remain in place for the remainder of the year.

George Ezra brought the curtain down on the 2019 festival

A statement posted on the TRNSMT website said: "We did not want to take this step but it is unavoidable. The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community will always be our top priority.

"We are now working hard with all the artist teams to try to get the 2021 line-up as close to this year's as we can and will be able to update on this fully over the next two weeks."

Fans who bought tickets will have the option of holding onto them for the 2021 event, which is scheduled for 9-11 July, or requesting a refund.

Ticket providers should be in touch via email and people are being advised only to contact them if they have not heard anything back after 14 days, organisers said.

The statement concluded: "TRNSMT would not be the amazing festival that it is, without you - our amazing audience so we thank you for your support. Stay at home, practice social distancing and stay safe.

"We will be back next year to celebrate like never before - see you all then!"