Image copyright Louise Aitchison family Image caption Louise Aitchison was found dead at her home, police said

A man has been charged following the death of a 33-year-old woman.

Louise Aitchison was found dead at her home in Park Terrace, East Kilbride, by paramedics.

The emergency services were called to the property at about 16:30 on Thursday, following concerns for an occupant.

A 35-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday. Ms Aitchison's death was treated as murder following a post-mortem examination.

Det Insp Sandy Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts are with Louise's family at this incredibly difficult time and we are keeping them fully updated on the progress of our inquiries."