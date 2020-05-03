A paramedic has died in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) has paid tribute to its staff member, who died in hospital on Saturday. The paramedic had worked in SAS's west region.

Chief executive Pauline Howie said the service had been "greatly saddened" by the loss of a "dear colleague".

She offered her "heart-felt condolences and deepest sympathies" to the paramedic's family.

Ms Howie added: "I would also like to thank our NHS Scotland colleagues for the compassionate care they have shown our friend during their illness."