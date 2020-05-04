Image copyright Louise Aitchison family Image caption Louise Aitchison was found dead at her home, police said

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found at her home in South Lanarkshire.

Louise Aitchison, 33, was pronounced dead when emergency services were called to her East Kilbride home on 30 April.

Daryll Paterson appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday charged with her murder.

The 35-year-old, of East Kilbride, made no plea and was remanded in custody.