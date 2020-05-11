Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Jayney Sutherlay was originally accused of murder but pled guilty to culpable homicide

A 46-year-old woman has admitted killing a man by stabbing him with a blade from a pair of scissors.

Jayney Sutherlay attacked 40-year-old Alistair MacFadyen during a row at a flat in the Glenburn area of Paisley on 13 June last year.

Mr MacFadyen had been out of prison for two days when he was stabbed.

He was found seriously injured and rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, but medical staff were unable to save him.

Sutherlay, who is also known by the surname Mains, was originally accused of murder.

She pled guilty to culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow.

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Alistair MacFadyen had been out of prison for two days when he was killed

Sutherlay, who was represented by Donald Findlay QC, appeared via a video link from prison.

No narration of the events surrounding Mr MacFadyen's death was given in court.

Prosecutor Lindsay Dalziel said: "The narrative was agreed and it will be read at the next calling of the case in the hope that Mr MacFadyen's family may attend at that stage."

His family was not in court because attending is not considered to be an essential journey during the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Lord Matthews called for a background report to be prepared on Sutherlay. She will be sentenced on 6 July.