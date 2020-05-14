Image copyright Google

SNP MP Steven Bonnar and another man have been charged in connection with an alleged disturbance in North Lanarkshire.

Police Scotland initially investigated an incident in Columba Court, Uddingston, on 16 April.

But, following further inquiries, the force confirmed the 38-year-old politician and a 51-year-old man have now been charged.

A spokeswoman said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Mr Bonnar took the Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill seat from Labour's Hugh Gaffney in the 2019 General Election with a majority of 5,624.