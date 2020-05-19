Glasgow & West Scotland

Delivery driver hurt in serious assault on Hamilton street

A delivery driver has been hurt in a serious assault on a main road in Hamilton.

It is believed the driver was attacked by a man on Portland Place at about 12:40.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance between two men and have since cordoned off the DPD van.

The driver has been taken to hospital and officers are working to establish the full circumstances.

