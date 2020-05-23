Image copyright Undiscovered Scotland Image caption The teenager had been with a group of friends in the woods near Bothwell Castle

Police are hunting a cyclist who raped a teenage girl in woods near Bothwell Castle in South Lanarkshire.

The teenager had been with a group of friends on Wednesday evening when she became separated from them.

Police said the man approached her and seriously sexually assaulted her.

He is described as being in his 20s, with a slim build and shaved head. He was riding a black mountain bike with green neon writing on its frame and tyres and was fitted with mud guards.

Police also said he was wearing a red t-shirt and blue shorts at the time of the attack.

'Local concern'

Investigating officers said the girl had been with her friends between 17:45 and 19:30 before the attack happened.

They are currently in the process of gathering CCTV footage from the area and have appealed for anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to come forward.

Det Insp David Lamont said: "I am appealing to members of the public who may have been in the area around the relevant time on Wednesday night to think back and consider if they saw this man.

"The bike was fairly distinctive in colour so you may remember seeing it. If you have any information regarding the incident, the suspect or the bike, please pass your information on. Any small detail could prove vital as we piece together the circumstances of what has happened. "

Det Insp Lamont said he was aware that the incident had caused concern among the local community and that additional police patrols had been put in place as a result.