Three hillwalkers who became lost in mist on a mountain in Argyll were met by police after being led to safety by rescuers.

Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) was called out to help the trio from Motherwell at about 15:20 on Sunday.

The team found them and escorted them off the hill, while observing social distancing.

Arrochar MRT said the walkers were met by police and issued with the relevant fine.

It was the first callout for the rescue team since the start of the lockdown on 23 March.

While restrictions on the amount of exercise that can be taken have now been relaxed, people are still being told to stay local and avoid unnecessary travel.

The Cobbler, also known as Ben Arthur, is located at the head of Loch Long, more than 50 miles away from Motherwell in North Lanarkshire.

Scotland's mountain rescue teams have urged would-be hillwalkers to be patient as the lockdown eases, warning that they could put themselves and rescuers at needless risk.

While rescue teams will respond to emergencies, some have said they will send only the "bare minimum" of team members, and "walking wounded" will be asked to get themselves to safety.

At 884m (2,900ft) in height, The Cobbler is classed as a Corbett rather than a Munro, but it is a popular short hill walk in the southern Highlands.