Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Paul Cairns died at the scene of the shooting on Sunday afternoon

A man has appeared in court on a murder charge after a shooting in North Ayrshire.

James Ferguson, 42, was charged with murder and attempts to defeat the ends of justice.

He is accused of killing Paul Cairns, 42, at a house in Nithsdale Road, Ardrossan, at about 16:50 on Sunday.

Mr Ferguson, of Kilwinning, was arrested on Monday and appeared at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear in court again within the next eight days.

Mr Cairns died at the scene. A 46-year-old woman was also in the house, but was not injured.