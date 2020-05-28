Image caption Police say the attack on the two men was unprovoked

A cyclist has been stabbed and another injured in an unprovoked attack by a gang of eight men in Renfrewshire.

The victims, aged 37 and 29, were assaulted on Milliken Road in Kilbarchan at about 22:20 on Wednesday.

The older man suffered serious stab wounds while the other man received facial injuries.

Both victims were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, with the younger man later being released after treatment.

Det Insp Ian Ross, of Renfrewshire CID, said: "This attack appears to have been unprovoked and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to identify those responsible.

"Anyone who was in the area on Wednesday evening and may have seen or heard a disturbance or who has any other information is urged to come forward."