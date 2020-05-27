Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Paul Cairns died following the shooting

A further arrest has been made by police investigating the death of Paul Cairns in North Ayrshire.

A 50-year-old was the second person arrested after Mr Cairns, 42, died in a shooting at a house in Ardrossan on Sunday.

A 42-year-old man has already been arrested and charged.

Officers have made a renewed appeal for anyone with information about the shooting in Nithsdale Road to contact them.

Ch Insp Brian Shaw said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Paul Cairns at this very difficult time and they ask to be left alone to come to terms with what has happened.

"It would appear to have been a targeted attack and I would like to reassure the community that we do not believe that there is an ongoing to risk to the public."

Image copyright Stephen Gibson/Buchanan Photos Image caption The shooting happened in Nithsdale Road in Ardrossan

He added: "Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding this death are ongoing and we are keen to talk to anyone who may have information that would help our investigation or who may have seen anything before or after the incident."