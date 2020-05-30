Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at Anderson Gardens

Detectives are investigating an attempted murder in South Lanarkshire after a man was hit by a car that had been driven at him.

Police said the 47-year-old was deliberately struck by the car at an address in Anderson Gardens, Blantyre, at about 07:40 on Friday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The car is described as a small, silver Peugeot.

Det Sgt Laura Sands, of Lanarkshire CID, said: "This was a reckless act that has resulted in a man sustaining life-threatening injuries.

"Although this happened early in the morning, I would ask anyone who noticed a car matching this description or any suspicious activity in the area to contact police.

"We believe the car may have driven in the direction of Glasgow Road and would ask anyone with any information to please come forward."

She also urged anyone with dashcam footage to contact police.