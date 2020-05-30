Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place on Innerleithen Drive in Coltness

Police are hunting three armed men who threatened a couple and their five-year-old child after breaking into their home in Wishaw.

The men, who were hooded, vandalised the family's home with accelerant, before vandalising their car.

The incident happened in Innerleithen Drive, Coltness, at about 02:45 on Friday.

The men fled the scene in a waiting charcoal grey Audi car, which was later discovered burned out.

The occupants of the house - a 32 year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, and the child - were not injured and did not need medical treatment.

Police said the men, who all wore dark clothing and balaclavas, were at the house for about 10 minutes.

Burned-out car

Det Sgt Graham McAdam said: "The motive for this attack has still to be established, however, whether targeted or not, the level of malice and disregard for the family and neighbours is shocking.

"Thankfully, the family were unhurt during this incident but if the accelerant had been ignited, lives could have been lost."

The burned-out getaway car was found on Murdostoun North and South Road, Cleland.

Detectives believe the men drove along Coltness Road, Bellside Road, across the A73 at the Bellshide roundabout before abandoning the vehicle.