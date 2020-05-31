Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at a property at Winning Quadrant

A 41-year-old man was attacked with a hammer after a group of men forced their way into a property in Wishaw.

Three to five men forced their way into the property at Winning Quadrant at about 01:30 on Friday.

The man managed to get away after being attacked with the hammer.

The suspects, who were all wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered with masks, then made off with a three-figure sum's worth of technology.

Det Sgt Gary Crossan, of Wishaw CID, said: "Fortunately the man was not hurt in this incident despite being struck and was left shaken.

"Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident that may assist with our inquiries is asked to get in touch with officers."