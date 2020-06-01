Image caption The incident happened on a cycle path at about 22:20 on Wednesday.

A man has been arrested after three cyclists were attacked and injured in Kilbarchan, Renfrewshire.

The incident happened at about 22:20 on Wednesday on a cycle path near Nether Johnstone Small Holdings, on Milliken Road.

Police said a 37-year-old man suffered a number of serious injuries, including stab wounds, and was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

A 29-year-old was also treated for serious facial injuries.

The third cyclist, an 18-year-old man, suffered minor facial injuries that did not require medical attention.

Det Con Colin Leggat said a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged and was due to appear in court on Monday.

He added that inquires were continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.